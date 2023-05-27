The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Canberra Raiders' decision to rest Jarrod Croker divides opinion

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated May 27 2023 - 11:53pm, first published 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Raiders co-captain Jarrod Croker will have to wait a week to line up for his 300th NRL game after the club decided to rest him from next week's game. Picture by Keegan Carroll
Raiders co-captain Jarrod Croker will have to wait a week to line up for his 300th NRL game after the club decided to rest him from next week's game. Picture by Keegan Carroll

The Canberra Raiders' decision to rest co-captain Jarrod Croker so he'll play his 300th NRL game at home has divided opinion.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.