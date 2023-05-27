The Canberra Raiders' decision to rest co-captain Jarrod Croker so he'll play his 300th NRL game at home has divided opinion.
Croker has fought his way back from career-threatening shoulder and knee injuries to get back into the side this season, and he's led the Green Machine to six wins and one loss since his return.
He was set to play his 300th against the Wests Tigers at Campbelltown on Friday, but he'll now have to wait until they host the New Zealand Warriors at Canberra Stadium on June 9.
The Canberra Times asked the Raiders multiple times last week if they were planning to rest Croker for the Tigers game - having heard rumours about a plan to celebrate the milestone at home in the lead-up to the Manly loss.
But the club downplayed the idea, adamant there had been no discussions about the possibility of delaying the big milestone.
As the ultimate clubman, Croker was happy to play anywhere, anytime. He just wanted to play. Although he won't next weekend.
"Everyone knows that this jersey and this club means to me," he said.
"I've spent more than half my life here. I wear this jersey with so much pride.
"I try to do the best thing I can for the team and the club, and now I've got a young family I just want to make them proud.
"I said I'll play anywhere you need me, wherever, and I've said that since day one.
"That's how I feel about this club. I appreciate the fact I'm able to do it home in a couple of weeks' time.
"It wouldn't have bothered the players or my family where it was - they would've flown to New Zealand."
It divided opinion amongst fans online and also drew criticism from NRL great Cooper Cronk on Fox Sports.
Cronk played 372 NRL games during his illustrious career for both Melbourne and the Sydney Roosters.
"In terms of Jarrod Croker sat out of the game next week, I can't agree with it," he said.
"You scrap, you claw, you fight and the Raiders have done that to get their season back on track, winning the big bulk of games when Jarrod has been there.
"And that whole character of 'we are in it together' mantra, I believe runs through no matter what game you play.
"A wise old man once said, 'Don't count your games, make your games count'.
"For me, he should be playing against the Tigers, he should win that, he should celebrate that and then he should go back to Canberra and celebrate that one.
"Because 301, 302, 305, they'll continue on till he finishes up."
Even Raiders great Mal Meninga didn't agree with the decision - especially if the Green Machine lose against a resurgence Wests.
The Tigers have the bye this weekend, but flogged the North Queensland Cowboys 66-18 last weekend.
"Very noble, but I'm not sure noble is a good thing," Meninga said.
"If they win next week against the Tigers without him, then it's the right decision."
Raiders coach Ricky Stuart said it wasn't disrespectful to the Tigers.
With Canberra fullback Sebastian Kris (knee) under an injury cloud, it could see Nick Cotric, Harley Smith-Shields or James Schiller come into the centres to face Wests.
Raiders halfback Jamal Fogarty will take over the goal-kicking duties.
"With Jarrod now reaching 299, [chief executive Don Furner] and I have been talking to our board about the situation of Jarrod, who I think he and I believe our fans in Canberra deserve to see Jarrod play live for his 300th game," Stuart said.
"So I won't be picking Jarrod next week against the Tigers. I'm going to sit him out for a week.
"It's not Jarrod's call. He's happy to do what's best for the team."
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
