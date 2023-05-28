In 1758, the Sultan of Yogyakarta, a man with power, money, and more or less everything, decided to build a beautiful water palace for his many concubines. Today only the central bathing complex remains standing, but at one time it consisted of artificial lakes, islands, and tunnels linking resplendent gardens and pavilions. It was more beautiful than anyone could have imagined. The only thing wrong was the height of the doors in the royal apartments: it had lintels too low to walk through while standing.