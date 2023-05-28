The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking
Opinion

Jenna Price | Ita Buttrose 'didn't know about racism'. Did someone have to tell her?

Jenna Price
By Jenna Price
May 29 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Day after day, ABC management reveals itself to be a mess of poor communication among the top echelons and having a lack of responsibility to its staff.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jenna Price

Jenna Price

Jenna Price is a Canberra Times columnist and a visiting fellow at the Australian National University.

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.