Were it not for the issues that make Murra's life hell, home might have been a pretty cool place. A cottage painted in the vibrant colours of the region, turquoise blue and burnt orange, with a scarlet bougainvillea out front, and the sea on one side and the road out on the other. Sweet As is set in the remote Pilbara of western Australia, a region where the filmmaker, Jub Clerc, grew up. The highlight of its astounding landscapes captured by cinematographer Katie Milwright is beautiful Karijini Gorge.