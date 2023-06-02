The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Which parenting style are you? It's back to the couch for more Parental Guidance

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
June 3 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sammy and Jason from the Gold Coast - with children Lottie, 2, Jude, 6, Rory, 3, and Pepper, 10 - classify themselves as 'lighthouse' parents. Picture supplied.
Sammy and Jason from the Gold Coast - with children Lottie, 2, Jude, 6, Rory, 3, and Pepper, 10 - classify themselves as 'lighthouse' parents. Picture supplied.

Parenting, arguably, has never been more challenging, so to get an insight into how other people do it, warts and all, is enticing, to say the least.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.