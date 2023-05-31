The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking
Opinion

Adam Triggs | COVID settled a number of key debates in Australia

Adam Triggs
By Adam Triggs
June 1 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Did you know that keyhole knee surgery does nothing to help people with osteoarthritis?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Triggs

Adam Triggs

Columnist

Adam Triggs is a director within Accenture Strategy, a visiting fellow at the Crawford School at the Australian National University, a non-resident fellow at the Brookings Institution, and a fellow at Macquarie University's E61 institute. He writes fortnightly for ACM.

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.