The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Review

Restaurant review: Capitol Bar and Grill at QT Canberra is a classic night out

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
June 6 2023 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Line-caught New Zealand snapper, with fennel, coriander seed and agrodoulce tomato. Picture supplied
Line-caught New Zealand snapper, with fennel, coriander seed and agrodoulce tomato. Picture supplied

I love hotel restaurants. Hang on, let me rephrase. I love restaurants which just happen to be in luxury hotels. Sure, I've been to some places where, upon deciding to eat in, you're faced with a few bain maries full of mystery stew, but at the top end it's a completely different prospect.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Hardy

Karen Hardy

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.