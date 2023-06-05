Tonight, we're at Capitol Bar and Grill, at QT Canberra. I do like it here. It's kind of glamorous in an old-school kind of way, plenty of glass and wood, leather upholstery and understated lighting. The bar itself is the kind of place you might find George Clooney and Vera Farmiga tucked away in a private corner, re-enacting scenes from the fabulous film Up in the Air. They'd be ordering from the extensive drinks list, perhaps from the section entitled "A glass of fancy wine". These wines are top end, stored and poured using the Coravin wine preservation system. It's a way of trying those wines you could never afford to buy by the bottle. A glass of 2013 Perrier Jouet Belle Epoque Epernay champagne will set you back $69, but you'll be amazed by every bubble.