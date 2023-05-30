Legislation to set up the referendum to enshrine an Indigenous Voice to Parliament in the constitution has passed the House of Representatives without amendment and with applause.
The constitutional alteration bill passed the lower house on Wednesday on the third reading 121 votes to 25 with most Liberals supporting it.
As soon as it was passed, those supporting the bill clapped from their seats. Labor MPs, all members of the Greens and the entire crossbench, apart from Bob Katter, voted in favour. Mr Katter was not present.
It is widely seen that as soon as the bill is passed, the true campaign for the Voice can begin. The popular vote is expected to take place around October.
"I have absolute faith in the campaigns. I hear the doomsday people but I know the work that's being done. I know many of the individuals that are involved and coming on board," the Minister for Indigenous Australians Linda Burney told reporters in Canberra.
"This is where the rubber hits the road. This is where the campaign actually gets into full swing.
"We in the Parliament have done our job, or when the Senate passes this piece of legislation, have done our job."
The Liberals took the view that they were not going to stand in the way of the referendum going ahead, despite a party position opposing the Voice enshrined in the constitution.
All 15 members who sit with the Nationals voted "no" as well as 10 Liberals including Ian Goodenough, Luke Howarth, Alex Hawke and Tony Pasin.
The Liberals had organised a group of "authorised dissenters" so that the party could contribute to the official referendum "no" case pamphlet which is planned to be sent out by the Australian Electoral Commission.
Liberal MP Julian Leeser, who resigned the Liberal frontbench over the party's Voice position, had attempted to get references to the Voice advising "executive government" removed to secure more support in the referendum, but his amendment was not supported.
The bill, which a significant proportion of members spoke to in "yes" and "no" positions, now heads to the Senate, which is not currently sitting while the current round of estimates is under way.
"Soon this extraordinary journey that began so far from Parliament will return to the people and it will be the people who decide," Prime Minister Anthony Albanese later told Parliament.
"Today this House said yes to holding a referendum. We look forward to the people saying yes to recognition."
The Senate is next due to sit in June.
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
