'Where the rubber hits the road': Indigenous Voice to Parliament referendum bill passes House

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
Updated May 31 2023 - 4:47pm, first published 9:30am
Linda Burney, Minister for Indigenous Australians. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
Legislation to set up the referendum to enshrine an Indigenous Voice to Parliament in the constitution has passed the House of Representatives without amendment and with applause.

