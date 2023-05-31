A fuel price monitoring app has enabled Canberra motorists to save around 8 cents a litre on standard unleaded compared to the national average, preliminary data from a review of the scheme has shown.
The review is considering how effective the NSW government's FuelCheck app has been after a six-month trial in Canberra, where it has covered 58 of 60 petrol retailers.
The NSW app was expanded to cover the ACT at no cost to the territory government in November, and will remain available while a review considers how effective the app has been in Canberra.
Better Regulation Minister Tara Cheyne told the Assembly the ACT's average retail price for standard unleaded was 183.7 cents a litre between November 6, 2021 and May 21, 2023, marginally lower than the national average of 184.1 cents a litre.
But a Canberra motorist could pay, on average, 8 cents a litre less than the national average by using the FuelCheck app, Ms Cheyne said.
The app would remain available and the government would report the findings of the review when it was completed, she said.
MORE A.C.T. POLITICS NEWS:
Labor backbencher Michael Pettersson on Wednesday used a Legislative Assembly motion to call for certainty on the future of the app's availability in the ACT.
"We know that ensuring transparency in the ACT's fuel market is an issue of key importance to the community," Mr Pettersson said in a statement.
"In previous years, Canberrans have paid much more for their fuel than Sydneysiders and those just across the border in Queanbeyan. FuelCheck goes a long way in keeping the cost of fuel fair for ACT consumers by discouraging price gouging and keeping retailers accountable."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.