The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Updated

Car off road following single-vehicle incident at intersection of Mort Street and Cooyong Street in Braddon

Sara Garrity
By Sara Garrity
Updated June 1 2023 - 9:12am, first published 7:58am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A car that allegedly ran into bike racks in Braddon on Thursday morning has been taken from the scene, and traffic is returning to normal.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sara Garrity

Sara Garrity

News Reporter

Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.