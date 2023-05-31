A car that allegedly ran into bike racks in Braddon on Thursday morning has been taken from the scene, and traffic is returning to normal.
The incident occurred about 7.30am at the intersection between Mort and Cooyong streets in Braddon.
Fire crews and paramedics arrived on the scene at 7.45am where they began assessing the scene for injuries.
An emergency services spokesperson said there was no one trapped in the vehicle, but the extent of their injuries remains unknown.
Heavy traffic remained along Barry Drive near the intersection, as well as on Cooyong Street and along Mort Street after 8.30am, but the incident was cleared by 9.10am.
The incident came after another crash on Macarthur Avenue and David Street in Turner earlier in the morning.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
