They not only had to be visionary in their approach but also had to be able to articulate that vision to a broad audience. First bit hard enough. Then leaders needed to be able to empathise. Author of Head and Heart: The Art of Modern Leadership, Kirstin Ferguson, has this caution: "It seems counterintuitive to think of empathy as anything other than a positive in leaders. But the reality is expending too much emotional empathy, and over an extended period, can be overwhelming."