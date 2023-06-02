The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Issac River coal mine project given go ahead with conditions

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
Updated June 2 2023 - 10:59am, first published 10:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Environment minister Tanya Plibersek. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
Environment minister Tanya Plibersek. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

The first coal mine to be approved since the Albanese Labor government came to power has been given the go ahead.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Barlow

Karen Barlow

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.