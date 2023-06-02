The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Updated

Canberra Raiders hang on in Wests Tigers thriller

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated June 2 2023 - 10:54pm, first published 9:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Raiders made it seven wins in their past eight games. Picture Getty Images
The Raiders made it seven wins in their past eight games. Picture Getty Images

Jamal Fogarty sunk his boot into the Wests Tigers - but not before a Tom Starling sin bin turned the game on its head.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.