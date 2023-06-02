The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Penrith Emus future in John I Dent Cup in doubt

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated June 2 2023 - 6:08pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Penrith has endured a tough time in the John I Dent Cup. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
Penrith has endured a tough time in the John I Dent Cup. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

Questions have been raised over Penrith's future in the John I Dent Cup after a series of demoralising losses.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.