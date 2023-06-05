The Canberra Times
Economists predict rate hike as activity holds up

Adrian Rollins
Adrian Rollins
June 6 2023 - 5:30am
There are growing expectations of an interest rate hike to 4.1 per cent on Tuesday amid a solid lift in labour costs and evidence of ongoing resilience in the economy.

