ANAO report finds Morrison government $2b Community Health and Hospitals program deliberately breached law

Justine Landis-Hanley
Karen Barlow
By Justine Landis-Hanley, and Karen Barlow
Updated June 5 2023 - 5:27pm, first published 4:15pm
Former prime minister Scott Morrison. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
A scathing audit report has found the administration of the Morrison government's $2 billion program to fund local health and hospital services was ethically unsound and deliberately breached finance law.

Federal politics and public sector reporter

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

