"For example, my dad, when I was in school, I was a teenage boy, he may have seen me with few friends. And he came and told me one day, 'You know my stand on cigarettes, right?' And I said, 'Yeah, I do'. He said, 'Look, as a kid, you will be tempted to experience things. You may even start doing things that I don't like. I don't want the world to tell me that your son is smoking, doing something that he shouldn't be doing. You come and tell me, it's my problem and how I deal with it'."