The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

International agents behind Legal Aid cyber attack in November 2022: Attorney-General Shane Rattenbury

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
Updated June 6 2023 - 10:19am, first published 9:19am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Attorney-General Shane Rattenbury. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
Attorney-General Shane Rattenbury. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

International agents were responsible for a cyber attack on Legal Aid ACT late last year in which vast amounts of staff and client data was stolen, but the information has so far not entered the public domain.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.