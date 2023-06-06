The aged care system needs innovative changes "to meet the needs of Baby Boomers", Aged Care Minister Anika Wells says.
Ms Wells will on Wednesday reveal further plans for change the aged care system, including reviewing how it is funded, according to excerpts from a speech prepared for her National Press Club address.
"We are going to need a fair and equitable system to meet the needs of Baby Boomers who, with their numbers and determination to solve problems, have shaken every single system they've come across," she says in the speech notes.
"They rightfully believe aged care can offer much more than it has."
It comes as data shows more Australians want to remain at home in their older years.
"We must act now. The Baby Boomers are coming," she said in the speech.
"Within a decade, our nation will have, for the first time in history, more people aged over 65 than under 18."
Ms Wells' speech states the government's new aged care taskforce will help the "seismic shift from provider-focused to person-focused" care.
The taskforce, which received $0.7 million for the 2023-24 financial year, aims to reassess the way aged care is funded.
It will "build on" the Royal Commission into Aged Care Quality and Safety recommendations, which called for reforms of the sector.
Ms Wells said the commissioners "couldn't agree on a prescriptive pathway forward" to make aged care "equitable and sustainable into the future".
"We need to agree on this now," she said.
Ms Wells's speech said this work will form the "next chapter after 12 months of triaging an absolute crisis".
Natalie Vikhrov reports on federal politics and public service for The Canberra Times. Prior to this, she spent several years covering human rights in Eastern Europe, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Get in touch via natalie.vikhrov@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
