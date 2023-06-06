The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Aged Care Minister Anika Wells warns 'Baby Boomers are coming' and says changes needed

Natalie Vikhrov
By Natalie Vikhrov
June 7 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aged Care Minister Anika Wells. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
Aged Care Minister Anika Wells. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

The aged care system needs innovative changes "to meet the needs of Baby Boomers", Aged Care Minister Anika Wells says.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Vikhrov

Natalie Vikhrov

Federal politics and public service reporter

Natalie Vikhrov reports on federal politics and public service for The Canberra Times. Prior to this, she spent several years covering human rights in Eastern Europe, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Get in touch via natalie.vikhrov@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.