Richard says: "The RBA is not the problem. Our real problem is a federal government that dare not do anything to solve the problem because the opposition will crucify them. The most obvious example is stage three tax cuts, everyone knows we as a nation can't afford them but instead of a bipartisan approach Dutton will scream 'broken promise' if the government changes direction. There are so many ways the government could cool the economy with a more evenly targeted approach. A temporary tax levy or a temporary increase in the compulsory super contribution are just two examples that would spread the effect more broadly. Neither will happen because the opposition sees their role as being oppositional rather than trying to get the best outcome for the society at large."