The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

Dead funny: An Evening With the Late John Cleese at Canberra Theatre promises plenty of laughs and memories

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
June 17 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
So long as it gets laughs, John Cleese is not above toilet humour. Picture supplied
So long as it gets laughs, John Cleese is not above toilet humour. Picture supplied

If I achieve nothing else this year, I can say I made John Cleese laugh.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ron Cerabona

Ron Cerabona

Arts reporter

As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.