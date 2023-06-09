The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
What's on

The Forage is back, celebrating winter at the Dairy Road precinct

June 9 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
There will be some winter-appropriate entertainment at the June event. Picture by Tim Bean Photography
There will be some winter-appropriate entertainment at the June event. Picture by Tim Bean Photography

After a long hiatus due to the pandemic, The Forage is back in its original format, returning to the Dairy Road precinct in Fyshwick for a Winter Solstice event later this month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.