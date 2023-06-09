The Forage is back, celebrating winter at the Dairy Road precinct

After a long hiatus due to the pandemic, The Forage is back in its original format, returning to the Dairy Road precinct in Fyshwick for a Winter Solstice event later this month.
The return of the festival of street food and winter fun will be on Saturday, June 24 from noon to 7pm.
Founder Belinda Neame said it felt surreal to bring the event back.
"It's been hard to lose the event for nearly three years. Not being able to support our vendors and the broader Canberra community through The Forage has been devastating, especially at such a difficult time. It makes this one feel extra special though and we are throwing everything we've got at it," she said.
The upcoming event will present restaurants including Miss Vans, Temporada, Lolo and Lola and Dada Restaurant, wineries and breweries, food trucks, artists and entertainers in the biggest lineup since the event began nearly 10 years ago.
"We feel incredibly lucky to be given the opportunity to return to Dairy Road where we left off," Ms Neame said.
"We moved to the precinct in 2019 where the event had really hit its stride and saw immense growth. We'd only just begun in that space and had a lot of plans when COVID hit."
Molonglo Group director Johnathan Efkarpidis was excited to welcome The Forage back to Dairy Road after a two-and-a-half year hiatus.
"Over the past few years, Dairy Road has become home to a number of local food and beverage producers," he said.
"It's wonderful to come together to celebrate the best of local food at Dairy Road with The Forage and we will especially be looking forward to bringing back the giant solstice bonfire."
