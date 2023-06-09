The Canberra Times
Australian War Memorial must remove Ben Roberts-Smith display

Ebony Bennett
By Ebony Bennett
June 10 2023 - 5:30am
Victoria Cross recipient Ben Roberts-Smith, pictured next to his display at the Australian War Memorial in 2011. Picture by Marina Neil
The Australian War Memorial is currently displaying the uniform of a soldier found by the Federal Court, on the balance of probabilities, to be a murderer, war criminal, a bully and a liar. It's a desecration of a national monument. It is supposed to be a place to grieve victims of war and to commemorate the sacrifice of those Australians who have died in war or on operational service, not to glorify war, or war criminals.

