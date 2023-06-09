The war memorial had months to prepare and its tepid response is not good enough. The current AWM board would be well advised to familiarise itself with its own history. Those more familiar with the AWM's history than I relate that when Charles Bean was chair of the board of management, it established the criteria for the "hanging list" - the portraits and memorabilia approved as suitable decoration for the memorial's displays. The principal criterion was not heroism, valour, fame (or notoriety), standing, honours or station in society. Rather, it was the contribution to the nation's war effort and the good that the person in question had done for their community and their comrades.