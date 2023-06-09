The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Canberra Raiders fans turn out in droves to celebrate Jarrod Croker's 300th NRL game

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
Updated June 9 2023 - 8:09pm, first published 7:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Canberra captain Jarrod Croker ran out to a rousing reception for his 300th game. Pictures by Keegan Carroll
Canberra captain Jarrod Croker ran out to a rousing reception for his 300th game. Pictures by Keegan Carroll

Spare a thought for Pauline Croker.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.