The multimillion-dollar campaign against the measure appears to go valiantly into battle against something utterly different and glaringly non-existent, namely the fictitious proposition that workers should not be allowed to be paid according to their experience and qualifications, a proposition that no one, not the government and not the unions, are even remotely suggesting. In other words, a furphy of the highest order, albeit a somewhat vapid one. As Industrial Relations and Employment Minister Tony Burke wryly observed: "If they want to run a big TV campaign, campaigning against something we're not doing - then go hard." The campaign is clearly designed to generate public discomfort about a measure which is actually about shutting down a lucrative loophole.