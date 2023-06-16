The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking
Review

Review: The Last Daughter a powerful true story of Brenda Matthews' heartbreak and healing

By Cris Kennedy
June 16 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Last Daughter. PG, 87 minutes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.