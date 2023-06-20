There's nothing better than catching up with friends for a coffee after a brisk Saturday morning walk. Especially when those friends have four legs.
Canberra has heaps of great walks suitable for dogs and plenty of those end at a place where there's good coffee.
If your furry friend has been a good boy, there might even be a special treat for them.
Georgia Morris, who runs the blog Canberra Dog Walks, says not all cafes are suitable for pets.
She often hosts walks of up to 20 dogs and their owners and finding a good cafe is always a bonus.
"Dog-friendly cafes have generously spaced outdoor tables with both sunny and shady options, which is really important for keeping your dog comfortable in hot and cold weather," she says.
"A good cafe will have a welcoming vibe, with water bowls and maybe even some menu items suitable for your dogs."
Morris says it's a good idea to tire out your pooch before getting to the cafe, stopping for a coffee at the end of a walk is most likely going to be more successful.
She also has a few other "doggy etiquette" suggestions.
"Don't let your dog approach other patrons unless invited," she says.
"While it's hard to imagine that everyone doesn't adore your dog, some people are anxious about dogs or just don't like them sniffing around while they're eating.
"And at the same time,don't let your dog approach other dogs unless invited. Some dogs are nervous or reactive around other dogs, especially when they are on leash or around food."
She says dog owners should also resist feeding their dog from the table.
"Your dog will never really settle if they are always begging for a hand-out, and some patrons find it off-putting."
Morris says she has a special "cafe blanket" that she trained her dogs with. When it was brought out at the cafe, the dogs got to know it meant quiet time.
"When they were young, we also brought a chew or toy to help keep them entertained - just like a human toddler, really," she says.
Here's a few of Canberra's dog-friendliest cafes and a few other places that will welcome your best furry friend.
The spot to be if you're looking for some Instagram love for your pup. The coffee and dog-loving team from The Cupping Room also run an account called @puppersofcupper where they regularly feature furry friends.
Trading seven days a week until 2.30pm, this popular cafe has shaded outdoor seating out the front, and dogs are welcome in the sunny courtyard out the back as well.
This cafe near Lake Ginninderra does a roaring doggy trade. So much so, they even have their own range of puppy t-shirts. Not to mention a pup-only menu with a peanut butter bacon doughnut.
Sit under the umbrellas out the front or grab some takeaway and head up on to the grassy area to the side of the shops. There's an off-leash area not too far away so head there first.
Any place that recycles coffee sacks into dog blankets is serious about welcoming dogs. There are two suitable areas, the courtyard is great in the cooler months. Water bowls abound.
There's a great walk around Farrer that starts and ends at the shops. If you can't get a table, grab a milk crate and settle in to the graffiti-lined alleyway, with water bowls and blankets.
With Teddy Pickers next door, you're bound to find a spot here, whether you're after a more traditional cafe experience at Teddy Pickers or a schnitty and beer at The Pedlar.
A popular cafe on weekends so get in early to snare one of the tables out the back where you can look out over the Brindabella mountains. Regular posters of puppy pics on Facebook too.
Locals know this is a super spot, in both summer and winter, under the bog tree. If you've got a real baby and a fur baby, there's a great pram-friendly walk nearby too.
If you're coming back from Stromlo Forest Park, drop in here. It's open from 6.30am on weekdays so if you're an early bird(dog), a morning puppachino might be just the thing.
Friendly staff and a great spot on the grass in the middle of old Kingston make this a popular spot. Puppachinos are on the menu and order a smokey benny burger for yourself.
Time to take a second look at this neighborhood venue, which has changed things up of late. There are plenty of outside tables and the Downer oval is nearby for a run-around first.
Spend a slow Sunday morning at one of the outside tables at this corner spot. There's a recovery burger on the menu for you if the pup's kept you up all night.
All dogs are welcome if they're on a lead and are happy for the dog-loving staff to give them lots of cuddles. Plenty of outdoor seating with good heating during winter too.
Dogs are welcome inside and out. While it would be hard to go past being outside on the grass, why not sneak into the glasshouse area. Check to see if the dog-friendly beer is on the menu.
There's a well-kept little dog park nearby with plenty of agility equipment if that's your dog's thing. Heaps of outdoor tables with heaters and umbrellas and a great menu for people.
The area's best dog park might be in Googong, complete with its own pond and shady seating for humans. Nearby is Moker Bean, open from 6am weekdays and a bit later on weekends.
Plenty of Canberra District wineries are dog friendly. Head out to Dog Trap Vineyard if you dare, or Tallagandra Hill Winery where one of the blocks is named after beloved golden retriever Mac who passed away in 2021.
Other wineries that will welcome your furry friends include Lerida Estate, Murrumbateman Winery, Shaw Wines, Surveyor's Hill, Contentious Character, Brindabella Hills, Collector Wines, Eden Road Wines, Four Winds Vineyard, Kerralee Wines, Lake George Winery, Mount Majura Vineyard and Yarrh Wines.
Call ahead to book a dog-friendly table and check out canberrawines.com.au for more information.
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.