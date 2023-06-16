The Canberra Times
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announces $2b 'social housing accelerator'

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
June 16 2023 - 10:30pm
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

Anthony Albanese has announced a new $2 billion "social housing accelerator" as he ups the ante on the Greens, saying he is "not going to wait around" for them over the contentious $10 billion housing bill which is yet to pass Parliament.

