Madison Cachia's mum led the charge as Kambah Oval erupted following her daughter's latest feat on the soccer field.
The 14-year-old looked at home as she scored a hat-trick for Canberra Olympic last week.
It took six appearances for Cachia to score her first goal in first grade and in the same night she amazingly went on to score a treble.
If you were there live or watching from a screen, your ears would've been flooded by the cheers of Olympic supporters, teammates, and her family members - particularly her mum.
Cachia was instrumental in Olympic's dominant 6-0 victory over Tuggeranong United.
She has been jumping between under 17s, reserve grade, and is being tested in first grade this season.
Despite being much younger than most in the senior teams, she has proven she is able to shine at the premier level. Olympic coach Nicole Begg has been mentoring Cachia for a few years is pleased with her development.
"To see her come through that pathway the whole way to playing first grade and then scoring a hat-trick was incredible and very impressive composure in and around the box from someone so young," she said.
Begg says that creating a link between the juniors and the seniors is instrumental for Olympic's development plan.
She emphasises the importance of balancing the junior's exposure to the senior level while ensuring she handles the physical demands.
She said Cachia has been doing well to hold her own, highlighting the importance of having veterans around her.
"Having those older girls out there to manage, both in reserve grade and in first grade, has been critical to making it an easy transition for her," Begg said.
"She's gotten a lot taller over the last couple of years, so her size isn't an issue for us, it's just whether she can handle that level week by week and so far, she's blowing us out of the water."
Cachia's dad Matthew has coached his daughter for four years at Olympic, proudly following her journey from under 13s to where she is now.
He coaches the under 17s and the NPL reserve grade women's and helps out with first grade.
Despite initial fears of her stepping up to play against the senior players, her ability to handle the physicality and her competitive drive instils confidence in him.
"She's doing quite well holding her own physically," Matthew said.
"She's a pretty grounded girl, she's a quiet one, but when she gets on the field she's very competitive.
"I tell her to keep improving, keep working hard at training and impressing the first-grade coach and you'll get the opportunities.
"Madi is very grateful for the senior players, her coach Nicole, and the club for their support while in first grade."
