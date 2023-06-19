The Canberra Times
Indigenous Voice to Parliament bill passes Senate

By Natalie Vikhrov
Updated June 19 2023 - 7:26pm, first published 10:30am
Anthony Albanese has declared Australians will now have the opportunity "to be a part of making history" after the bill to trigger the Indigenous Voice to Parliament referendum passed the Senate with an absolute majority.

