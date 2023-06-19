The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Committee recommends political donation and ad reform, saves territory representation for another day

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
Updated June 19 2023 - 5:58pm, first published 4:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Committee chair Kate Thwaites. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
Committee chair Kate Thwaites. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

A parliamentary committee has recommended wide-ranging political reforms, including the introduction of donation and spending caps for elections, significantly lowering the donation disclosure threshold to $1,000 and introducing legislation for truth in political advertising.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Barlow

Karen Barlow

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.