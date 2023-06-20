Tay Tay is coming.
Taylor Swift fans in Australia woke to the news on Wednesday morning that the American superstar will be performing down under early next year.
Australian dates for Swift's hugely popular The Eras tour were announced just after 2am.
She will be playing Sydney and Melbourne next summer.
Swift will perform first at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on February 16 and 17.
And at the Accor Stadium in Sydney on February 23, 24 and 25.
Special guest artist will be Sabrina Carpenter.
They will be all-ages shows, with fans under 15 having to be accompanied by an adult.
Pre-sale tickets and VIP packages will be available via frontiertouring.com/taylorswift from Wednesday June 28, with the general on-sale taking place on Friday, June 30.
It's Been a Long Time Coming + Karma is My Boyfriend VIP Packages for Sydney and Melbourne will be available in an American Express VIP Package pre-sale, starting on Monday June 26.
And Australia loves Swift.
Midnights was her 10th number one album in Australia.
Released last year, Midnights also become the most streamed album in a week in ARIA history while also having the biggest vinyl sales debut ever, selling more than 10,000 vinyl units in its first week.
