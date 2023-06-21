The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Good News

Canberra Foundations Collaborative distributes almost $1.3 million to 57 local organisations

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
June 22 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Capital Region Muscular Dystrophy secretary Rob Oakley, Together4Youth chief executive officer Andrew Turvey, Mental Health Mob founder Kristen Franks and (front) Power Chair Football League player Brandan Stroud at yesterday's grants announcement. Picture by Gary Ramage
Capital Region Muscular Dystrophy secretary Rob Oakley, Together4Youth chief executive officer Andrew Turvey, Mental Health Mob founder Kristen Franks and (front) Power Chair Football League player Brandan Stroud at yesterday's grants announcement. Picture by Gary Ramage

Local families will get a box of fresh food each week for a year, more people with muscular dystrophy will understand the freedom of playing Power Chair Football and a local Indigenous leader will have greater resources to address mental health problems in her community thanks to grants distributed by the Canberra Foundations Collaborative.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.