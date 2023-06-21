But on Wednesday, the opposition's tone seemed only to harden. In a welcome reinforcement of the government's purpose Prime Minister Anthony Albanese organised a question from his own side to lay a few facts on the table. He implored people to read the Uluru Statement from the Heart. Read the referendum wording. Listen to Liberals like Julian Leeser, Bridget Archer, Andrew Bragg. See for themselves that parliament remains paramount. And he reminded them what Peter Dutton had said about the Apology to the Stolen Generations in 2008 before walking out when it was delivered. Back then, Dutton had warned of unquantifiable consequences, including ruinous compensation claims. Albanese told the House that while Dutton has since accepted that he got that wrong, he was doing it again, drawing from the same playbook.