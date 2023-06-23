New $1 billion UNSW Canberra City campus master plan approved

The master plan for a new $1 billion UNSW Canberra City campus has been approved by the ACT government, marking a major milestone in the project which will transform the Constitution Avenue campus currently occupied by the Canberra Institute of Technology.
The new campus is expected to attract about 6000 local, national and international students and will feature a new defence, security innovation precinct.
Work is expected to begin at the new campus in 2024 and the whole project is scheduled to be completed in 2036.
The plan has been under development for three years since the precinct plan was signed in 2020, with input from the National Capital Authority and other community stakeholders.
UNSW Vice-Chancellor and President Professor Attila Brungs said the new campus would support growth of national priority areas such as cyber security and artificial intelligence.
"UNSW Canberra City will strengthen UNSW's robust commitment to education, research and innovation in the ACT, building on the strategic partnership that has endured for more than 50 years in UNSW Canberra at ADFA," Professor Brungs said.
"Our plan includes providing world-leading education and lifelong learning as focus areas, as well as deepening research foundations."
It is expected the new campus will generate up to $3 billion in economic benefits for the ACT economy.
The details of the campus design will evolve over time in line with the approved master plan.
The university will submit a development proposal to the ACT government for each stage of the development before applying to the National Capital Authority for works approval.
Planning is underway for the first two buildings in the development and the public will be invited to provide feedback.
"Innovative research collaborations will flourish and have the room to expand, both in their vision and physical space," Professor Brungs said.
"I would like to thank the ACT Government and other project partners who have been instrumental in bringing a future-focused vision of the site to life in the UNSW Canberra City Master Plan."
The CIT will be relocated to the new Woden campus which is due to be completed by 2025.
Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au
