New $1 billion UNSW Canberra City campus master plan approved

By Sarah Lansdown
June 23 2023 - 12:00pm
Artist's impression of the UNSW Canberra City campus from Constitution Avenue. Picture supplied
The master plan for a new $1 billion UNSW Canberra City campus has been approved by the ACT government, marking a major milestone in the project which will transform the Constitution Avenue campus currently occupied by the Canberra Institute of Technology.

