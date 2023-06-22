We're not in Marrickville anymore, Toto ... that time the PM sent in his weather pic to ABC-TV news

Good to see that Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is cementing himself further into the life of the national capital by doing a very Canberra thing - sending a weather pic in for the 7pm ABC-TV news.
ABC newsreader James Glenday faithfully recorded the photo as coming from "Anthony Albanese, Deakin".
The PM's pic shows Australia's First Dog, Toto, looking a little chilly on the lawns of the Lodge on Wednesday when the mercury dropped to minus 7.2 degrees.
It will be the chosen weather pic for the ABC news on Thursday night - an honour many Canberrans are chasing.
"This is the first time we have had a prime minister send in a photo," Glenday said.
"However, a lot of well-known Canberrans take part and some people get quite competitive, including couples and families.
"I also often get stopped and asked why a particular photo did not get run. Some days, especially sunny warm days on weekends, we get dozens and dozens of photos and so it can be extremely competitive."
Glenday posts the selected weather photos to social media each day.
ABC News supervising producer Alison Ramage does a lot of the selecting of the weather pics.
"We love receiving the photos and we are overwhelmed by our viewers' enthusiasm to play an active part in the program," she said.
Ramage recommends listening to a segment in which ABC Radio Canberra presenter Adrienne Francis discusses with her and camera operator Nick Haggarty tips for getting your weather photo selected.
You can listen here.
And if you want to follow Albo's example and send in your own weather photo, the email is: canberraweatherpics@abc.net.au
I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
