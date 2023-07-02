The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Canberra Muslim community labels Islamic flag ban unfair, calls for review

Kerem Doruk
By Kerem Doruk
July 3 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Canberra Islamic Centre President Ilyas Rahaman says the words on the Islamic State flag are used by Muslims on a daily basis. Picture by Dion Georgopoulos
Canberra Islamic Centre President Ilyas Rahaman says the words on the Islamic State flag are used by Muslims on a daily basis. Picture by Dion Georgopoulos

A decision to include the Islamic State flag alongside Nazi symbols in a nationwide ban has been criticised by the Canberra Islamic Centre because it is seen to unfairly target the Muslim faith and symbols.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kerem Doruk

Kerem Doruk

Cadet Journalist

Kerem Doruk joined the Canberra Times as a cadet in 2023. Kerem covers local stories in the national capital. You can email story ideas or tips to Kerem at kerem.doruk@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.