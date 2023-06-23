The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Age of the Dragon

Bradley Perrett | Australians have sized up China, but why do so many distrust the US?

Bradley Perrett
By Bradley Perrett
Updated June 23 2023 - 12:19pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australians no longer have much confidence in President Xi Jinping and China. Source Lowy Institute/Picture Getty Images
Australians no longer have much confidence in President Xi Jinping and China. Source Lowy Institute/Picture Getty Images

Australians now have their heads screwed on right about our relationships with China and Japan, but an inexplicable number persist in distrusting the country that matters vastly more to us than any, the US.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Perrett

Bradley Perrett

Columnist

Bradley Perrett is a regular ACM columnist with a focus on Australia's relationship with China, covering defence, strategy, trade, economics and domestic policy. He was based in Beijing as a journalist from 2004 to 2020.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.