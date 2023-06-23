The Canberra Times
Albanese pokes Senate's 'mysterious ways' amid controversial Calvary Senate inquiry

Updated June 23 2023 - 1:20pm, first published 1:10pm
The Prime Minister has reiterated he supports the rights of a territory to determine its own positions amid controversy over the federal Greens supporting the Coalition is setting up a Senate inquiry into the ACT government's forced takeover of Calvary hospital.

