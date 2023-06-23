The Canberra Times
ACT Traffic Inspector Ken Williams has welcomed the move to a new Road Policing headquarters in Hume

By Peter Brewer
June 24 2023 - 5:30am
The commercial hub of Hume has gone from one of the worst-hit illegal burnout areas of Canberra to nil incidents - all in less than a week.

