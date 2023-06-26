The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

Anthony Albanese announces new $110 million assistance for Ukraine to end 'Putin's aggression'

Sarah Basford Canales
By Sarah Basford Canales
Updated June 26 2023 - 4:58pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Australia will offer Ukraine an extra $110 million in military and humanitarian assistance to support its efforts to end Russia's brutal invasion.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Basford Canales

Sarah Basford Canales

Politics and public sector reporter

I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.