ACT senator Katy Gallagher's office has been vandalised, police report.
About 1.40pm on Monday, police received reports of property damage at the office on Corrina Street in Phillip.
Police said a man was arrested at the scene soon after the incident, and he is set to appear in court some time in July.
He is charged with damaging Commonwealth property.
Police have not released the identity of the man, or his motives, at this time.
Police are urging anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have more information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the website.
The reference number is 7467389.
Senator Gallagher's office had been previously vandalised in March 2022.
More to come.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
