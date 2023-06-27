Thanks for your interest in this article. We want to let you know that while this story has been written independently by a journalist, some of the links in this post are affiliate links. This means if you click through, ACM may earn a commission.
Melbourne's favourite two-hat Asian fusion restaurant Lee Ho Fook is joining the ever-expanding Make-Out Meals meal kit platform.
A crowd favourite for anyone who has been to this much-lauded diner will delight in Lee Ho Fook's signature dishes with Make-Out Meals, ranging from their beef char kway teow to their sichuan kung pao chicken.
Make-Out Meals allows customers to get cosy with recipes from some of their favourite restaurants with weekly meal kits packed full of all the fresh and unique ingredients you would need, as well as secret sauces and spice mixes directly from the restaurants themselves.
Lee Ho Fook joins their current roster, which includes Entrecote, Mamasita, Coda and more than 40 other leading restaurants from around the country.
Make-Out Meals brings a local flavour to the booming meal kit industry dominated by similar international companies like Hello Fresh and Marley Spoon.
Founder Billy Green said they wanted to bring something to the industry that would be sustainable, support the local hospitality industry and last well beyond the pandemic
"Now, we're coming on three years since we began. We've partnered with more than 40 restaurants ranging from hatted chefs to local favourites and we're bringing these delicious meals to the homes of foodies," he said.
You have a vast choice of more than 200 recipes from their repertoire from a range of new recipes each week through a one-off box or weekly subscription, or even dinner party packs.
Delivery is available across VIC, NSW and ACT, meaning food-obsessed punters from Bondi, to Albury, to Melbourne can now recreate the famous dishes at home.
Make restaurant-crafted meals at home with Make-Out Meals here.
www.makeoutmeals.com.au
@makeoutmeals
#makeoutmeals
Wine, beer and spirits specialist. Editor SH Magazine
Wine, beer and spirits specialist. Editor SH Magazine
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.