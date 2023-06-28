The Kambah Inn is set for its biggest makeover in decades as its new owner looks to make the pub more "approachable" for Canberrans.
As part of the changes, the pokies will go and a new family friendly dining area will be built in their place.
Local hospitality operator Tom Reaby, who also owns 54 Benjamin cafe in Belconnen, bought the pub in June.
It sold for about $3 million, in line with the asking price when the 1970s-built hotel was listed for sale late last year.
Mr Reaby wasn't in the market to buy a pub but his business partner convinced him to take a look.
Instantly he could see the potential to revive the venue, which has had little work done to it in the last four decades.
"The footprint of the business is about 1000 square metres ... and we're only using 30 per cent of it through the bottle shop and the bar," he said.
"The opportunity here to just make some small changes with a big impact - we couldn't go past it.
"Then every time I come out here, every day I just get more and more excited about what we can do, what we can provide."
Mr Reaby said he isn't trying to reinvent the wheel, rather, aiming to fill a gap in the Tuggernong area and create an "approachable" family friendly venue.
The first priority is bringing some food to the table.
There was previously a Chinese restaurant at the venue but the business moved out prior to the sale.
The plan is to open a cafe and bistro that will operate from morning until afternoon and then reopen in the evening for dinner.
The starting menu will offer typical "pub grub" while a selection of local wines, craft beers from all over Australia and cocktails will be served up from a new bar.
Mr Reaby also plans to extend the outdoor area with new seating to attract families and groups. The existing pokie machines will be removed to make way for the new bistro area.
The front bar, which will continue operating through the refurbishment, will get a small makeover with fresh paint and carpet.
But Mr Reaby said it was important to retain the community feel that has grown with the hotel since the 1970s.
Regular patrons have their own footy tipping contests and often raise money for locals in need.
"The people that drink here come here not for the beer but the community," Mr Reaby said.
"That's a great foundation to build on."
Live music, trivia and comedy nights are all on the cards once the venue refurbishment is complete.
The current team of 10 staff, including manager Dave who has been working at the Kambah Inn for a decade, will grow to about 40 ahead of the venue's relaunch.
Mr Reaby is aiming to open the new cafe and bistro in spring, ahead of the Christmas season.
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
