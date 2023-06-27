More than a third of residential land to be released over the next five years will be in the Molonglo Valley, the government's latest indicative land release program has revealed.
Meanwhile the first blocks of land in Kenny, a new suburb of Gungahlin, have been delayed another year.
Released with the 2023-2024 territory budget, the program maps out the government's land release schedule over the next five years.
Here are the key blocks of land earmarked to boost residential and commercial development in the coming years.
Molonglo Valley land will make up 36 per cent of residential blocks to be released over the next five years. This will include a substantial release in Whitlam and a yet-to-named suburb located east of Whitlam and John Gorton Drive.
In 2024-2025, the government will release a site in Molonglo Valley for a government college and high school.
Land in Lawson is due to be released in the coming financial year to support 446 medium- to high-density residential dwellings.
There is also land to be released at the Kippax group centre to provide more residential and commercial, including for 80 homes.
The final land release in Jacka and Casey will begin in 2023-2024.
The first release of land in Kenny, a new suburb east of Mitchell, has been delayed again. Plans have been pushed back another year, with the first blocks to now be released in 2025-2026.
There will also be residential, mixed-use and commercial blocks released in the Gungahlin town centre, including the site for the new Gungahlin community centre.
Among the significant number of new homes planned for the inner north is the release of sites in Watson, to deliver up to 400 homes in a mix of standalone blocks and units.
Additional funding has been allocated in the budget to support site servicing works and the construction of a neighbourhood park at Section 76 Watson, to facilitate the release of 200 new dwellings.
Two mixed-use development sites are due to be released in Kingston, with a goal to deliver 680 new multi-unit homes for the suburb.
Development of the East Lake urban renewal precinct will continue, with land releases to start in 2025-26. Over the next five years, 1150 new homes will be delivered.
The established district of Tuggernong will make up a very small portion (1 per cent) of land release in the years ahead.
However, the government is looking to release additional land for commercial, residential and mixed-use development at the Erindale group centre in Wanniassa. The program also noted the upcoming release of a parcel of non-urban land in Williamsdale.
There will be little land release activity in Weston Creek until 2026-2027, when the government plans to release land for 400 dwellings in North Weston. Land for another 250 residential dwellings in Weston Creek will follow in 2027-2028.
The government plans to release land for 1470 new residential dwellings and more than 11,000-square-metres of commercial, retail and office space in the coming years.
A 22,500-square-metre block in Curtin, earmarked for a village-style dementia care facility, will be released in 2023-2024.
Over two years, blocks will be released in Symonston to provide 80,000-square-metres of industrial land for employment.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.