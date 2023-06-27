The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

ACT land release program revealed in 2023-2024 territory budget

Brittney Levinson
By Brittney Levinson
Updated June 27 2023 - 5:04pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

More than a third of residential land to be released over the next five years will be in the Molonglo Valley, the government's latest indicative land release program has revealed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brittney Levinson

Brittney Levinson

Property reporter

Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.