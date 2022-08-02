The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Kenny land release delayed for at least two years, ACT Indicative Land Release Program for 2022-23 reveals

Brittney Levinson
By Brittney Levinson
August 2 2022 - 1:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Work is currently underway to build road infrastructure to support Kenny High School. Picture: ACT government

Canberrans hoping to make a home in the new suburb of Kenny will be waiting at least two more years to secure a block of land, with environmental investigations to blame.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brittney Levinson

Brittney Levinson

Property reporter

Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.