The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

ACT budget to fund design for new college in Gungahlin, Taylor high school build

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
July 17 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Education Minister Yvette Berry. Picture: Karleen Minney

Planning and design work for a new public secondary college in Gungahlin will be funded in the upcoming ACT budget, which will also include the money needed to build a planned high school at Taylor.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined the Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine on Saturdays. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.