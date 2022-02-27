news, act-politics,

The ACT's new $85 million high school in Gungahlin will not be opened in time for the start of the 2023 school year as wet weather delays have plagued its construction. Education Directorate officials confirmed in an annual reports hearing on Friday afternoon that Kenny High School would not meet its targeted opening date due to rain, which has affected school construction sites across Canberra. Construction for the project was accelerated last year after Planning Minister Mick Gentleman used his call-in powers to approve the development. The main reason for the call-in was to ensure the 800-student school would be opened in time for the 2023 school year. Initial works have started on the Kenny High School site, which is located on Well Station Road. MORE A.C.T. POLITICS NEWS: Construction of the school will cost $85.9 million and $11 million will be spent on supporting infrastructure, including nearby roadworks. The zero-emissions high school will have a double gym, covered courts for basketball and netball, and an oval. ACT Education Directorate deputy general David Matthews said the school did not yet have a priority enrolment area as that was still being worked through. "We haven't finalised the priority enrolment area for Kenny yet because the enrolments have not yet opened for that high school," Mr Matthews said.

