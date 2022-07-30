A major expansion of Canberra's most northern suburb will commence soon after a neighbour opposing the development backed down from court proceedings.
Almost 500 new homes are proposed for the second stage of Jacka, with 319 house blocks and 11 multi-units planned over the next 12 months.
Its approval followed a lengthy court battle with the owner of Elm Grove, who claimed the Gungahlin development put the heritage and environmental value of his property at risk.
While the planning and land authority initially withdrew approval for the development based on environmental and heritage assessments, it has now been granted without any major changes.
The decision was made based on advice from the Commonwealth Minister for Environment and the ACT Heritage Council, a spokesperson from the planning and land authority said.
Neighbour Paul Carmody, who currently uses Elm Grove for sheep farming and as a wedding venue, has since applied to vary the Crown lease of his property to allow for "farm tourism".
The expansion of Jacka will include a "mixed-use commercial centre", with new residents expected to make use of Amaroo and Moncrieff shopping areas.
A number of multi-use playing fields with netball facilities have also been proposed, with walking and cycling paths providing some connectivity to the Gungahlin network.
The development will be all-electric with no gas connected, part of the ACT government's emissions-reduction plan for all new suburbs.
More than half of the site has been left as green space. It will connect to the next stage of development, which will be bordered by bush.
The first release of land is expected in early 2023, with Jacka stage two likely available in 2024.
ACT Minster for Housing and Suburban Development Yvette Berry said around 70 per cent of Jacka was planned to be retained as open space.
Ms Berry said that included significant wetlands and the Heritage Horse Park Homestead - a stone cottage built in the 1800s.
"Much of the open space has been designed around existing trees and topography and not only provides wildlife corridors and habitat throughout the suburb but offers a great outlook to the adjacent reserves and across the existing northern parts of Canberra," she said.
"Being all-electric there is further opportunity for energy resilience including a possible neighbourhood-scale battery, high solar panel roof coverage and electric vehicle charging which are being explored as the estate is rolled out."
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
