The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Scaled-down Jacka development to get under way following dispute

Alex Crowe
By Alex Crowe
July 30 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The owners of Elm Grove have backed down from opposition to the Gungahlin suburb's development following lengthy court proceedings. Picture: Alex Crowe

A major expansion of Canberra's most northern suburb will commence soon after a neighbour opposing the development backed down from court proceedings.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Crowe

Alex Crowe

Science and Environment Reporter

Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.