The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Gungahlin town centre car park, Block 1, Section 228, released for sale by Suburban Land Agency

Brittney Levinson
By Brittney Levinson
Updated June 26 2023 - 12:29pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gungahlin's Boon Lane car park has been released for sale. Pictures supplied, Google Maps
Gungahlin's Boon Lane car park has been released for sale. Pictures supplied, Google Maps

More development is on the way for Gungahlin town centre, with a large car park site released for sale.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brittney Levinson

Brittney Levinson

Property reporter

Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.