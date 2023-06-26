More development is on the way for Gungahlin town centre, with a large car park site released for sale.
The 10,000-square-metre block is zoned for commercial and residential uses and has the potential for more than 200 homes.
Currently operating as the Boon Lane car park, the site is bordered by Anthony Rolfe Avenue, Gozzard and Ernest Cavanagh streets.
The Suburban Land Agency is selling the site, block 1, section 228 Gungahlin, in a two-stage design tender process.
Future development of the block could include a maximum 216 homes, with a portion of affordable or community housing, the tender documents stated.
The ground and first floor would be required to be developed as commercial uses.
The successful buyer would need to adhere to a range of sustainability requirements for the block.
Any development on the land must not be connected to a gas supply, must provide an electric vehicle charging facility and must also include a rooftop solar system or green roof.
The development would also need to achieve a minimum five-star rating under the Green Building Council of Australia and contribute to the ACT's 30 per cent tree canopy target.
"Showcasing sustainable city-building on this site is important to delivering an enduring legacy for the Canberra community," the real estate listing stated.
The Suburban Land Agency is seeking interest from developers with a track record of delivering similar mixed-use projects.
Submissions for the tender process close on September 21.
The second stage of the request for tender will occur once the Suburban Land Agency has undertaken community consultation and may require prospective buyers to provide concept development plans and make a financial offer on the land.
The Gungahlin block joins a series of other sites released for sale in recent months.
In May the City Renewal Authority released a prime block of land on London Circuit, earmarked for 500 homes and commercial uses.
This was followed by the release of a site on corner of Vernon Circle and Constitution Avenue with the potential for office, hotel and retail developments.
The City Renewal Authority has previously remained tight-lipped on what the value of these blocks could be, however recent sales give an indication of possible sale prices.
A 16,300-square-metre block on Northbourne Avenue in Turner sold at auction in 2022 for $59.3 million.
Meanwhile, a 11,380-square-metre Civic block that will be developed into new federal government department offices is believed to have sold for between $60 million and $65 million.
The ACT government last week announced a $345 million housing package as part of the 2023-24 territory budget.
As part of the package, $11 million has been committed to accelerate land release and planning changes to allow the private market to build more new housing.
This will include the release of another block of land in Gungahlin for a build-to-rent project.
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
